BUCHAREST, Romania (AP) — Romania’s president has blasted the ruling party’s leader as a “criminal at the top of the state apparatus,” saying politicians with criminal convictions are trying to take over the country’s justice system and undermine efforts to fight corruption.

President Klaus Iohannis was responding Tuesday to Liviu Dragnea, chairman of the ruling Social Democratic Party, who earlier accused him of not declaring a rent contract and other misdemeanors.

Dragnea can’t be premier due to a 2016 conviction for vote-rigging. In June, he received a 3½-year prison sentence for abuse of power in office. He appealed the decision.

The Social Democrats have embarked on a contentious judicial overhaul since they won elections in 2016. That sparked regular anti-corruption protests and criticism from the European Union and the U.S.