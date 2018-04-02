BUCHAREST, Romania (AP) — Romanian police have questioned and fined five U.S. Marines based in Romania over an altercation in a bar.
Police spokeswoman Mihaela Gird said Monday that officers were called after the Marines left a bar in southern Romania where they allegedly refused to pay for drinks early Sunday.
Gird says the Americans “were noisy, and measures were taken to calm the tense situation.”
The Marines are based at a U.S. missile defense site in the southern Romanian town of Deveselu.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- SUV carrying family might have been intentionally driven off California cliff, reports say
- A child abductee's journey back
- Unlikely foes block homeless camp in Southern California
- 'No more DACA deal,' Trump says as he threatens to 'stop' NAFTA if Mexico doesn't better secure border
- The Kushner family saw the White House as an opportunity, but it’s mainly meant trouble
A local police spokesman said the five were collectively fined 3,300 lei ($874.) Romanian media reports that the Marine Corps is conducting an internal inquiry.