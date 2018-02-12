BUCHAREST, Romania (AP) — Romania’s premier says she won’t fire a key adviser who was handed an eight-year prison sentence for corruption and money-laundering.
Prime Minister Viorica Dancila said Monday she has “never abandoned a member of my team who was going through a rough patch,” and said her position will not change as long as the court ruling is not final.
A court sentenced Darius Valcov, a former finance minister, on Feb. 8. He denies wrongdoing and can appeal.
Valcov is one of the architects of the ruling Social Democrats’ governing program.
Prosecutors say from 2008 to 2012, when Valcov was mayor of the southern city of Slatina, he demanded a 20 percent cut of any contract the city awarded a local businessman. They say he received more than 6 million lei ($1.6 million).