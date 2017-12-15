BUCHAREST, Romania (AP) — The death of the late King Michael is a solemn and sad time for many Romanians, but beyond the tears it’s proving a colorful — and awkward family reunion.
Michael, who ruled Romania twice and was forced to abdicate by the communists in 1947, died Dec. 5 in Switzerland at age 96.
The king was known for his modesty and commitment to Romania.
However, family feuds are also in the spotlight before Saturday’s funeral.
Back for the funeral, Irina Walker, one of Michael’s five daughters, lost her royal title after she was involved in illegal cockfighting.
And Grandson Nicholas Medforth-Mills, who has laid flowers, was disinherited in 2015 after reports he fathered an illegitimate child.
Prince Paul, an estranged nephew, on trial for money laundering, also paid his respects.