BUCHAREST, Romania (AP) — Romanian border police have taken into custody 28 migrants who are suspected of trying to cross into Hungary illegally.
The border police agency said in a statement that the group of nine women, eight men and 11 children was spotted close to the Hungarian border early Friday and couldn’t explain why they were in the area.
The agency says they originally were from Afghanistan, India, Iran and Iraq and had been living in refugee centers around Romania after registering as asylum-seekers.
Border agents took the group into custody for investigation. The travelers told police they wanted to reach Western Europe.
Hungary is a member of the Schengen visa-free travel area, but Romania isn’t.