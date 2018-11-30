BUCHAREST, Romania (AP) — Romanian health authorities have temporarily closed a maternity hospital in the capital after 13 babies born there recently were diagnosed with a drug-resistant bug.

The Health Ministry said the Giulesti Maternity Hospital in Bucharest would stop admissions starting Friday after the newborns were recently diagnosed with antibiotic-resistant Staphylococcus aureus.

The ministry said wards would be closed for cleaning and disinfection after patients were discharged. The hospital said it had canceled dozens of C-section operations next week. The Public Health Directorate said 11 hospital employees found to be carriers of the bacteria have been temporarily removed from the hospital to undergo treatment.

The bacteria often live on the skin without causing symptoms. They can become more dangerous if they enter the bloodstream, destroying heart valves or causing other damage.