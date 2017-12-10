BUCHAREST, Romania (AP) — More than 10,000 people are participating in another round of protests against Romanian legislation that critics say would make it harder to punish high-level corruption.
The main protest outside government offices in Bucharest brought out thousands on Sunday. There also were anti-government demonstrations in the cities of Cluj and Iasi. Protesters blew whistles and chanted, “Justice, not corruption.”
Romania’s Parliament is in the process of approving a series of laws that protesters say would bring the justice system under greater political control.
Thousands of Romanian magistrates, the European Commission and President Klaus Iohannis have criticized the proposals.
Most Read Stories
- Asked & Answered: What happened to Tom the Guessing Doorman at Costco?
- The right really was coming after college next | Danny Westneat
- Analysis: Why haven't the Seahawks placed Kam Chancellor on injured reserve yet?
- One of last great Washington train rides coming to an end
- Amazon wants a key to your house. I did it. I regretted it.
A number of senior politicians from the ruling coalition are facing corruption-related charges from probes they claim are politically motivated.