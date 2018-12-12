BUCHAREST, Romania (AP) — Romania’s prime minister has urged her country’s politicians to put on a united front as Romania prepares to take the rotating presidency of the European Union for the first time.
Viorica Dancila told lawmakers Wednesday there would be “no room for political pride,” during the six-month presidency that begins Jan. 1. “I ask you to restrain yourself when you speak. … Don’t do things that could harm Romania’s image,” she said.
The Social Democrat government has come under fire from the EU and U.S. among others for a contentious judicial overhaul that critics say would undermine efforts to root out high-level corruption.
Dancila’s government faces a vote of no-confidence next week over the legal proposals.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- What happens when 25,000 Amazon workers flush toilets?
- 5 things to watch this week in the Mueller probe
- Trump threatens shutdown in wild encounter with Democrats WATCH
- 4 journalists and a newspaper are Time's Person of the Year
- Pelosi gives Trump an earful, questions 'manhood' in private WATCH
She said the country’s priorities during the presidency include reducing the gap between poorer and richer members, security and promoting European values.