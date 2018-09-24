BUCHAREST, Romania (AP) — The leader of Romania’s influential Orthodox Church has urged clergy to promote the traditional family ahead of a vote on whether to change the constitution to specify that marriage can only be a union between a man and a woman.
Patriarch Daniel called on clergy and believers to promote the “blessed” family “formed of a man and woman” in a sermon posted on the church website Monday.
Romania holds a referendum on October 6-7 after three million Romanians signed a petition demanding a constitutional amendment redefining marriage, which is currently defined as a union between “spouses.”
Groups advocating for equality for same-sex couples have condemned the referendum, which needs a turnout of 30 percent to be valid.
Romania doesn’t recognize same-sex marriage or offer legal protection to same-sex couples.