BUCHAREST, Romania (AP) — The mayor of Bucharest has launched an attack on the powerful leader of Romania’s ruling party, saying he should resign for the good of “the party and country.”

Mayor Gabriela Firea accused Social Democratic Party chairman Liviu Dragnea of running the party in an underhand way, and of indirectly blocking city hall projects.

In public, “everything is ‘milk and honey’ but underground in the meetings he has with a few aides, decisions are totally different,” she said late Tuesday in an interview with public television TVR.

“I think (him) stepping down would benefit the party and the country.”

According to polls, Firea is the party’s most popular figure. Dragnea, who keeps a tight rein on the party, can’t be prime minister due to a 2016 conviction for vote-rigging.