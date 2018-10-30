BUCHAREST, Romania (AP) — Romania’s president has laid a wreath to mark three years since a deadly nightclub fire in the capital Bucharest killed 64 people.
President Klaus Iohannis laid the wreath outside the Colectiv nightclub, and religious services were held Tuesday to remember those killed, even as family and friends of the mainly young victims denounce the lack of fire safely permits in some 280 nightclubs.
The families are angry that an ongoing trial hasn’t yet prosecuted anyone for the Oct.30, 2015 fire, which erupted during a rock band’s pyrotechnics show.
A march is scheduled later Tuesday to remember the victims and protest the slow pace of the trial.
The government resigned days after the blaze after angry protesters complained that corruption had led to lax safety standards.