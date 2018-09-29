BUCHAREST, Romania (AP) — Romania’s national broadcaster has apologized after a studio camera operator interrupted a live TV debate on a referendum seeking to ban same-sex marriage.
TVR1 said sorry to viewers Saturday after a broadcast was interrupted when a technical staff member used “inappropriate language,” during a Friday evening discussion between a spokesman supporting the referendum and a gay rights activist.
There is heated debate in Romania before the Oct. 6-7 referendum, which is seeking to limit the constitutional definition of family to heterosexual, married couples. Romania doesn’t recognize same-sex marriage or grant legal protection to same-sex couples.
But the Constitutional Court ruled on Thursday that gay couples should have the same family and legal rights as heterosexuals.
The referendum, backed by the Romanian Orthodox Church, needs a 30-percent turnout to be valid.