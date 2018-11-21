Share story

By
The Associated Press

BUCHAREST, Romania (AP) — Romania’s president says he won’t appoint a regional prosecutor to the post of chief anti-corruption prosecutor because legal issues disqualify her for the job.

After a background check, President Klaus Iohannis on Wednesday rejected the nomination of Adina Florea, the government’s choice to head the National Anti-Corruption Directorate.

Without pinpointing the reason for the rejection, a statement from the president’s office referred to a law banning individuals from being senior prosecutors if they collaborated with the Communist-era Securitate secret police or “have a personal interest that could influence (their) objectivity and impartiality.”

Florea declined to comment on the decision.

Most Read Nation & World Stories

Unlimited Digital Access. $1 for 4 weeks.

The post became vacant after Laura Codruta Kovesi was fired in July for allegations of mismanagement. She was praised internationally and by many Romanians for tackling high-level graft.

The Associated Press