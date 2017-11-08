HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — A romance novel cover model from California has pleaded guilty to robbing a bank and a convenience store in Connecticut.
The Greenwich Time reports 35-year-old David Byers, of San Diego, entered his guilty plea in Hartford Tuesday. Prosecutors say Byers robbed a Chase Bank twice and a Citgo gas station in Greenwich in April before leading police on a cross-country manhunt.
Police say he evaded officers in Pennsylvania and Arizona before his arrest in San Diego in May. Authorities believe Byers was also responsible for a series of robberies in New York.
The man is now facing up to 20 years in prison. His sentencing is scheduled for Jan. 18.
A Los Angeles photographer previously said Byers has appeared on the covers of four romance novels.
Information from: Greenwich Time, http://www.greenwichtime.com