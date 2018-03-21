PHOENIX (AP) — Authorities say three children have been critically injured and four adults taken to hospitals in stable condition after a rollover accident in north Phoenix.
Phoenix Fire Department officials say the accident occurred about 5 p.m. Wednesday.
They say one large SUV had two adults and three children inside while a smaller SUV carried two adults and one child.
Witnesses say the large SUV rolled multiple times.
Authorities say a 3-year-old boy was ejected from one of the vehicles and is in extremely critical condition.
They say a 2-year-old girl was found on the floor board of the vehicle in extremely critical condition and a 2-month-old girl was in a baby carrier and is in critical condition.
Two men and two women also were injured.
No names have been released yet.