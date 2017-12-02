NEW ENGLAND, N.D. (AP) — Authorities say a woman was killed and two others seriously injured in a rollover accident in southwestern North Dakota.
The North Dakota Highway Patrol says the accident happened about 2 p.m. Friday 13 miles southwest of New England.
The patrol says the 21-year-old driver was killed in the crash after she lost control of a Nissan Murano while driving on a Slope County road. There were three passengers in the vehicle. A 19-year-old woman and 22-year-old man were transported to a New England hospital. A 20-year-old man was not hurt.
Authorities say alcohol was a factor in the crash.
