SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — The owners of a Santa Fe roller-skating rink say they’re the victims of a hoax that painted them as unwilling to serve minorities.

The Santa Fe New Mexican reports that a woman inquired with the rink through Facebook about its availability to host a birthday party, and she received a racist response on Sunday.

The response states the rink doesn’t “do business with colored people,” and she shared it on social media, unleashing a flurry of comments accusing the rink owners of racism.

Co-owners of Rockin’ Rollers Event Arena Bill Spencer and Robbyn Garden have denied sending the message, which they say they were horrified by. They say they don’t know who sent the message, but a former employee previously had access to the business’ Facebook account.

