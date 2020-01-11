WASHINGTON — Here’s how local members of Congress voted on major issues during the legislative week that ended Friday.

HOUSE

Asserting congressional control over war with Iran: The House on Thursday voted, 224 for and 194 against, to require the Trump administration to obtain advance congressional approval for military actions against Iran or its proxy forces, except when there is an imminent threat to the United States, its armed forces or its territories. The measure, H Con Res 83, invoked the 1973 War Powers Resolution, which asserts the power of Congress to declare war under Article I of the Constitution. Under the Vietnam-era law, presidents must notify Congress within 48 hours when they send the U.S. military into combat, and withdraw the forces within a specified period unless Congress has declared war against the enemy or otherwise authorized the action. Democrats said the measure will have privileged status in the Senate and be eligible for passage by a majority vote there. But Republicans called it nonbinding. The war-powers law has never been successfully used to end hostilities abroad. Last year, the House and Senate invoked it to end America’s military involvement in Yemen’s civil war but were turned back when President Donald Trump vetoed the measure.

Voting yes: Suzan DelBene, D-Medina; Rick Larsen, D-Lake Stevens; Derek Kilmer, D-Gig Harbor; Pramila Jayapal, D-Seattle; Kim Schrier, D-Issaquah; Adam Smith, D-Bellevue; Denny Heck, D-Olympia

Voting no: Jaime Herrera Beutler, R-Camas; Dan Newhouse, R-Sunnyside; Cathy McMorris Rodgers, R-Spokane

Regulation of “PFAS” chemicals: By a vote of 247 for and 159 against, the House on Friday passed a bill, HR 535, that would give the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) one year to designate a class of chemicals known as “PFAS” for coverage by the federal Superfund law, which requires abandoned toxic sites to be cleaned up and imposes retroactive legal liability on those responsible for the pollution. The designation would require cleanup actions near scores of military bases and manufacturing sites throughout the United States where PFAS compounds have leached into groundwater and drinking water. But they would join a long list of Superfund sites awaiting remediation. The bill also would require the EPA to set standards for PFAS air emissions and levels in drinking water and test all PFAS compounds within five years, and it would bar new compounds from the marketplace.

PFAS stands for perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances. They are components of firefighting foam used at airports and military installations as well as nonstick cookware; personal-care products, including floss and makeup; household items, including paints and stains; water-repellent clothing and carpeting; and other everyday products. There are about 7,800 PFA compounds, some of which the Food and Drug Administration has approved for use in food packaging and medical devices, others of which are linked to health problems, including kidney, liver, testicular and pancreatic cancers; infertility; weakened immune systems and impaired childhood development.

Voting yes: DelBene, Larsen, Herrera Beutler, Kilmer, Jayapal, Schrier, Smith, Heck

Voting no: Newhouse, Rodgers

Protecting “unborn child” from PFAS: By a vote of 187 for and 219 against, the House on Friday defeated a Republican-sponsored motion specifying that “the unborn child” be included in the “vulnerable populations” protected from PFAS in HR 535 sections concerning the Safe Drinking Water Act.

Voting yes: Herrera Beutler, Newhouse, Rodgers

Voting no: DelBene, Larsen, Kilmer, Jayapal, Schrier, Smith, Heck

senate

Small Business Administration boss: By a vote of 86 for and 5 against, the Senate on Monday confirmed Jovita Carranza, the United States treasurer since June 2017, as administrator of the Small Business Administration, replacing Linda McMahon, who resigned in April 2019. After a career of nearly three decades with UPS, Carranza served as deputy SBA administrator under President George W. Bush from 2006-09. Carranza, 71, was raised in Chicago as the child of immigrants from Mexico.

Voting yes: Maria Cantwell, D; Patty Murray, D