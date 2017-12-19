CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) — The rogue Venezuelan cop who staged an attack earlier this year on two government buildings in Caracas with a stolen helicopter has surfaced again.

A video shared on Oscar Perez’s Twitter account shows him participating in the apparent takeover of a military station. He and several other armed assailants hold a group of men dressed in army green shirts and pants in a small room with their hands tied behind their backs.

During the purported attack, Perez says, “The people are the true force, not the regime.”

President Nicolas Maduro condemned an attack on a National Guard base outside Caracas during a televised appearance Tuesday. A number of weapons were stolen during the incident, though few details have been provided.

Maduro did not mention Perez in his remarks.