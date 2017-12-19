CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) — The rogue Venezuelan cop who staged an attack earlier this year on two government buildings in Caracas with a stolen helicopter has surfaced again.
A video shared on Oscar Perez’s Twitter account shows him participating in the apparent takeover of a military station. He and several other armed assailants hold a group of men dressed in army green shirts and pants in a small room with their hands tied behind their backs.
During the purported attack, Perez says, “The people are the true force, not the regime.”
President Nicolas Maduro condemned an attack on a National Guard base outside Caracas during a televised appearance Tuesday. A number of weapons were stolen during the incident, though few details have been provided.
Most Read Stories
- Several dead after Amtrak train traveling at 80 mph derails from bridge onto I-5 WATCH
- Amtrak train that derailed onto I-5 was reportedly going 80 in a 30-mph zone, officials say WATCH
- Lakewood mayor had predicted new Amtrak rail line would lead to fatalities WATCH
- Live updates: Several dead, dozens injured, southbound I-5 closed after Amtrak train derails WATCH
- Amtrak derailment: I-5 closed until Tuesday at least, alternative routes 'full of traffic'
Maduro did not mention Perez in his remarks.