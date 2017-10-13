KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A Tennessee school board has retroactively approved funds for the construction of a culinary arts classroom that hadn’t received their approval.

The Knoxville News Sentinel reports the Knox County school board agreed Wednesday to pull up to $450,000 from the district’s fund balance to pay contractors for the Karns High School classroom.

Project plans began in February 2016. The district discovered this August that the project had never received the required school board approval.

In a preliminary report submitted to the board last week, Superintendent Bob Thomas said six different policies were violated, and blamed a lack of supervision, among other problems.

School spokeswoman Carly Harrington said the district’s head of Career and Technical Education programs, Don Lawson, has been on unpaid leave since the summer. Lawson’s department oversaw construction.

