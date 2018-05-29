BYRON, Ill. (AP) — A Rockford teenager who was pulled from Lake Louise near the community of Byron has died.

Sauk Valley Media reports an autopsy conducted by the Winnebago County Coroner’s Office ruled that 16-year-old Luis Campos had drowned.

Officials say the teenager had on Monday afternoon gone into an area of the lake that was designated a “no swimming zone” to retrieve a beach ball when he went under the surface.

Lifeguards and others searched the area and after about 10 minutes pulled the teen from the water. He was taken to Mercyhealth Hospital in Rockford where he was pronounced dead about eight hours later.

The Ogle County Sheriff’s Department, which is investigating the death because Lake Louise is in that county, says foul play isn’t suspected.