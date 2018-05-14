KODIAK, Alaska (AP) — A rocket launch from the Pacific Spaceport Complex in Kodiak had to be canceled.

The Kodiak Daily Mirror reports that Alaska Aerospace Corporation employee Mike Morton posted on Facebook saying Friday’s launch was canceled. Astra Space Inc. had been authorized for a suborbital flight. The company’s launch window was May 10-11 between noon and 6 p.m.

Astra Space Inc. did not respond to a request for comment.

The company’s license remains valid for one year or until the completion of a successful launch. The corporation could not comment on whether a future launch is planned.

Another launch attempt was canceled prior to liftoff about five weeks ago.

Since 1998, the corporation has facilitated 19 government launches in collaboration with the U.S. Air Force, NASA and the U.S. Missile Defense Agency.

