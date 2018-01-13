ROCK SPRINGS, Wyo. (AP) — The Rock Springs/Sweetwater County Airport in southwest Wyoming is changing its name effective Feb. 1.
The Rock Springs Rocket-Miner reports that the airport board has voted to call it Southwest Wyoming Regional Airport.
Board chairman Jim Wamsley says the change is a big step in trying to develop the airport and the region it supports by providing a brand that is recognized in the marketplace.
Board members say the move will benefit economic development efforts in the region by helping with business recruitment.
Most Read Stories
- Seattle-area rents drop significantly for first time this decade as new apartments sit empty
- Boeing’s bid to buy Embraer could see Brazilian engineers work on the 797
- A Seattle native comes home to find a city that’s changed | PNW Magazine VIEW
- 'Insulting': Judge blisters defense for race allegations, upholds $15M verdict against Lakewood in killing of unarmed black man
- Jacob Eason announces transfer from Georgia ... without specifying destination
___
Information from: Rock Springs (Wyo.) Rocket-Miner, http://www.rocketminer.com