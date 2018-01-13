Share story

By
The Associated Press

ROCK SPRINGS, Wyo. (AP) — The Rock Springs/Sweetwater County Airport in southwest Wyoming is changing its name effective Feb. 1.

The Rock Springs Rocket-Miner reports that the airport board has voted to call it Southwest Wyoming Regional Airport.

Board chairman Jim Wamsley says the change is a big step in trying to develop the airport and the region it supports by providing a brand that is recognized in the marketplace.

Board members say the move will benefit economic development efforts in the region by helping with business recruitment.

