CLEVELAND (AP) — Cleveland’s Rock & Roll Hall of Fame says it will receive $4.1 million over five years to help expand its youth education programs and community activities.

The Rock Hall announced this week that PNC Bank has pledged $3.75 million to support various programming such as free events and live music. The PNC Foundation pledged another $375,000 to help underwrite the youth education program Toddler Rock.

The Plain Dealer in Cleveland reports the Rock Hall also is partnering with others to bring a music festival to downtown Cleveland this summer.

The inaugural InCuya festival Aug. 25-26 will be presented by concert promoter AEG Presents in partnership with the Rock Hall, the city of Cleveland and Destination Cleveland.

The cross-genre and multigenerational festival is to feature national and local musicians.