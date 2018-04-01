CLEVELAND (AP) — Cleveland’s Rock & Roll Hall of Fame says it will receive $4.1 million over five years to help expand its youth education programs and community activities.
The Rock Hall announced this week that PNC Bank has pledged $3.75 million to support various programming such as free events and live music. The PNC Foundation pledged another $375,000 to help underwrite the youth education program Toddler Rock.
The Plain Dealer in Cleveland reports the Rock Hall also is partnering with others to bring a music festival to downtown Cleveland this summer.
The inaugural InCuya festival Aug. 25-26 will be presented by concert promoter AEG Presents in partnership with the Rock Hall, the city of Cleveland and Destination Cleveland.
The cross-genre and multigenerational festival is to feature national and local musicians.