NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — A portion of West Rock Ridge State Park in New Haven is off limits because of nesting peregrine falcons.

The Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection said Friday it was closing the West Rock Ridge cliff face, effective immediately, to protect both the birds and people.

The agency said the falcons can be extremely aggressive when it comes to protecting their nests, creating a possible safety hazard for rock climbers.

Any disturbance of the nesting area by humans could also result in the falcons — which are considered a threatened species in the state — abandoning their nests.

The closing will be in effect until July 31 but could be lifted earlier if the nesting period is completed.