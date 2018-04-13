NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — A portion of West Rock Ridge State Park in New Haven is off limits because of nesting peregrine falcons.
The Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection said Friday it was closing the West Rock Ridge cliff face, effective immediately, to protect both the birds and people.
The agency said the falcons can be extremely aggressive when it comes to protecting their nests, creating a possible safety hazard for rock climbers.
Any disturbance of the nesting area by humans could also result in the falcons — which are considered a threatened species in the state — abandoning their nests.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- When it comes to longevity, night owls are in trouble, study warns
- Former synthetic marijuana user shares his cautionary tale
- Ohio teen makes frantic 911 calls as he is crushed to death in minivan
- What you don’t know about how Facebook uses your data VIEW
- Chagall stolen in 1988 New York heist turns up after aging criminal wants to clear his conscience
The closing will be in effect until July 31 but could be lifted earlier if the nesting period is completed.