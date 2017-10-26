BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — Authorities say a rock climber is dead after falling from the First Flatiron in Boulder.
Carrie Haverfield, a spokeswoman for the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office, tells The Daily Camera the climber fell from the steep iron-shaped rock formation Thursday afternoon, and rescue crews hiked about a mile to get to the body.
Investigators have not said how far the climber fell.
The death marks the second fatal fall from the formation this year after a 17-year-old died while free-soloing the First Flatiron in August. Before that, no one had died due to an accidental fall on the Flatirons since 2008.
___
Information from: Daily Camera, http://www.dailycamera.com/