SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Authorities say a rock climber died after falling 60 feet in a remote spot in southern Utah.

Washington County Sheriff’s Lt. David Crouse said in a news release Thursday that 63-year-old Fiorenzo Marino Antognini fell on Monday while climbing near the small town of Motoqua.

Search and rescue teams went to the area near Lone Pine Arch Trail after a caller reported the man’s fall but Antognini died at the scene. Antognini is from St. George, Utah.

Investigators don’t suspect any foul play in Antognini’s death, but are trying to determine if a medical condition contributed to the fall.

Crouse says Antognini had more than 25 years of experience rock climbing, rappelling and base jumping.