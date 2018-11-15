JACKSON, Wyo. (AP) — A rock buttress tumbled down above the popular Hidden Falls Overlook in Grand Teton National Park, about four months after it developed a crack.

Park spokeswoman Denise Germann said Wednesday that the overlook was not damaged. Park officials concluded that seasonal weathering likely induced the collapse. Based on snow cover, park staff estimate the rock likely crumbled sometime before a Nov. 4 snowstorm.

The Jackson Hole News & Guide reports that park staff have been monitoring the rock face since a crack triggered a closure this summer of the popular overlook on the west side of Jenny Lake.

Park officials later scaled back the closure area after assessing the crack and modeling the risk of rockfall raining down on areas beneath the buttress.

