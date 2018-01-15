ROCHESTER, Minn. (AP) — A Rochester teenager died over the weekend after being shot following a two-vehicle crash.
Police say 17-year-old Muhammed Rahim and the other driver got into a confrontation following the crash Sunday morning. Rahim was shot and declared dead at a hospital.
The 25-year-old Rochester man who allegedly shot Rahim with a handgun was arrested. Police expect to submit the case to prosecutors for a decision on charges by Tuesday.
Police Capt. John Shewin says the man claimed he acted in self-defense, and had a permit for the gun.
Most Read Stories
- Seattle-area rents drop significantly for first time this decade as new apartments sit empty
- Huskies star running back Myles Gaskin says he will return for his senior season
- A year-by-year look at NFL offenses under Brian Schottenheimer, expected to be the new OC for the Seahawks
- Bicyclist struck by car and killed near Golden Gardens Park
- Report: Seahawks to hire Brian Schottenheimer as offensive coordinator