ROCHESTER, Minn. (AP) — A Rochester teenager died over the weekend after being shot following a two-vehicle crash.

Police say 17-year-old Muhammed Rahim and the other driver got into a confrontation following the crash Sunday morning. Rahim was shot and declared dead at a hospital.

The 25-year-old Rochester man who allegedly shot Rahim with a handgun was arrested. Police expect to submit the case to prosecutors for a decision on charges by Tuesday.

Police Capt. John Shewin says the man claimed he acted in self-defense, and had a permit for the gun.