ROCHESTER, Minn. (AP) — Some city planners and residents are concerned about the scope and timeline of a proposed $257 million riverfront development in Rochester.

Bloom International Realty’s 925,000-square-foot development in the city’s Destination Medical Center zone would include two towers with housing, retail, parking and a hotel, the Star Tribune reported . The Abu Dhabi-based developer has had exclusive rights to five city-owned waterfront parcels since 2015.

DMC Board Member R.T. Rybak calls the project a “home run.” But City Councilman Nick Campion said some are concerned that the project is too much too fast.

“It’s a microcosm of the promise and pressures associated with a community going through this economic development,” said Campion.

The council will review the proposal Monday, and the DMC Corp. board will review it Thursday. Construction on the first part of the project could begin later this year, with the full project being completed by 2023.

“I’ll be looking, especially, @ how this delivers on the original promise of connecting to the river and creating more space everyone can enjoy, not just those who are part of the project itself,” said Rybak, the former Minneapolis mayor.

The project appears to fit into the city’s vision for the riverfront and downtown, said City Council Member Michael Wojcik.

“We’re talking about the give-and-take on a nine-figure project in our downtown area. It’s not necessarily easy to figure out the public benefit on this, but if the alternative is to be a dying community, I’ll take it every time,” he said.

Bloom has also applied for $20 million in tax increment financing for the project, which the council likely won’t review until the summer. The project could generate about $2.4 million in annual property taxes, the developer said in its application. The property currently generates just over $180,000 in property taxes annually.

___

Information from: Star Tribune, http://www.startribune.com