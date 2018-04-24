WASHINGTON (AP) — Visitors to certain Smithsonian museums in the nation’s capital this spring may be greeted by a wide-eyed robot named Pepper.
The Smithsonian said in a news release Tuesday that humanoid Pepper robots have been deployed in six Smithsonian spaces in an experimental program to test how robot technology can enhance visitor experience and educational offerings.
News outlets report the 4-foot tall (1.2-meter) robot answers frequently asked questions. Pepper can also pose for pictures, dance and tell stories.
Pepper will, among other things, translate phrases at the National Museum of African Art. Visitors can find Pepper in several places including the Hirshhorn Museum and the National Museum of African American History and Culture.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- 'Tase me, and you'll see what happens,' an American Airlines flier said. Police did — 10 times.
- The gaping hole in Sean Hannity's story about being Michael Cohen's client | Analysis
- Deputy: Man threw exercise weight, fatally striking girl, 2
- He froze to death inside a multimillion-dollar town house — and now the state is investigating
- Waffle House slaying suspect arrested after massive manhunt VIEW
The Pepper robots were donated to the Smithsonian as part of a gift by Softbank Robotics.