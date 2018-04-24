WASHINGTON (AP) — Visitors to certain Smithsonian museums in the nation’s capital this spring may be greeted by a wide-eyed robot named Pepper.

The Smithsonian said in a news release Tuesday that humanoid Pepper robots have been deployed in six Smithsonian spaces in an experimental program to test how robot technology can enhance visitor experience and educational offerings.

News outlets report the 4-foot tall (1.2-meter) robot answers frequently asked questions. Pepper can also pose for pictures, dance and tell stories.

Pepper will, among other things, translate phrases at the National Museum of African Art. Visitors can find Pepper in several places including the Hirshhorn Museum and the National Museum of African American History and Culture.

The Pepper robots were donated to the Smithsonian as part of a gift by Softbank Robotics.