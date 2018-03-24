TITUSVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say a suspicious device that shut down a Florida high school turned about to be a student’s robotics team project.
Florida Today reports that Titusville High School and surrounding roads were closed on Thursday after the device was found in the school’s courtyard.
Police say investigators determined Friday morning that the device was meant to shoot makeshift missiles, similar to a T-shirt cannon. Police say the student left the device unintentionally, and no criminal charges were reported.
Information from: Florida Today (Melbourne, Fla.), http://www.floridatoday.com