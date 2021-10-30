Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee’s boyhood home in Alexandria, Virginia, is for sale for the second time in two years, and although the listing mentions the illustrious history of the 226-year-old mansion, there’s one detail missing: Robert E. Lee.

A photo in the listing also appears to have been digitally altered to remove a large historical marker in front of the property titled, in all capital letters, “LEE’S BOYHOOD HOME.”

The listing agent, Lauren Bishop of McEnearney Associates, did not respond to messages left on her office and mobile phone numbers.

Washingtonian magazine first reported the home was for sale with no mention of Lee.

Lee was born in 1807 at Stratford Hall plantation in Westmoreland County, Virginia, the son of Anne Hill Carter Lee and Revolutionary War hero and Virginia Gov. Henry “Light-Horse Harry” Lee III. By 1809, misfortunes and bad investments forced Lee’s father into debtor’s prison for at least a year.

Upon his release, the family relocated to Alexandria, where a relative, William Henry Fitzhugh, rented them the home at 607 Oronoco St. (The intersection of North Washington and Oronoco streets is often referred to as “Lee Corner,” due to a number of properties owned by the extended Lee family in its vicinity.)

At the time, Alexandria was still officially part of the nation’s capital. The Lees tried to establish themselves again, but as opponents of the War of 1812, that proved difficult. After being severely beaten by a Baltimore mob, Henry Lee abandoned his family and fled to the Caribbean, where he lived until his death in 1818.

This left Anne to raise young Robert and her other children on a fixed income; though, because of their family ties, they were still living in a Georgian mansion. The future Confederate general lived there until he left for West Point in 1825. Later in life, he returned and climbed over a brick wall to see if the snowball bushes were still in bloom in the garden, according to the historical marker in front of the home.

It’s not clear if Lee’s mother was an enslaver during the family’s financial struggles. But Lee inherited enslaved people from her when she died in 1829.

Lee’s status as an admired historical figure has been waning for decades as more people learn the history of the Civil War without the influence of Lost Cause mythology.

In the past six years, Lee statues have come down in New Orleans, Richmond, Virginia, and other cities. The 2017 Unite the Right rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, that led to the murder of Heather Heyer by a neo-Nazi was sparked by opposition to the removal of yet another Lee statue. That statue was finally taken down in July.

Lee’s childhood home had become a museum when, according to The New York Times, the property was privately sold around 2000 and once again became a residence.

When the six-bedroom, 4.5 bathroom, 8,145-square-foot home was last put on the market, in April 2018, it was listed at $8.5 million dollars, according to Realtor.com. It finally sold in July 2020 for $4.7 million, little over a year ago, according to the Washingtonian. It is currently listed at $5.9 million.

The photos of the home in the 2018 listing include the historical marker. The Washington Post confirmed the marker was still there as of Friday.

The home is listed on the National Register of Historic Places and is officially known as the Potts-Fitzhugh house, after its first and second owners, John Potts and William Fitzhugh. George Washington, a friend of Fitzhugh’s, is known to have dined there. Another Revolutionary War hero, the Marquis de Lafayette, also visited in 1824 during a yearslong “homecoming” tour of the United States, according to the historical marker.

No word on whether the snowballs are still blooming in the back garden.

The Washington Post’s Salwan Georges contributed to this report.