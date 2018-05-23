WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Wichita police say a liquor store manager shot and wounded man allegedly tried to rob the store.
Police were called Tuesday to F&K Liquors in southeast Wichita after employees reported two men walked into the store, showed a gun and demanded money.
KAKE-TV reports the manager followed the men out of the store and fired several shots.
An 18-year-old suspect was hit in the leg and treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
Wichita police are looking for the second suspect.
___
Information from: KAKE-TV.