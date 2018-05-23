SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (AP) — A judge has sentenced a Massachusetts man whose relatives identified him as a suspect in a bank and store robbery to six years in prison.
The Springfield Republican reports 41-year-old Jarrod Michaelis was sentenced Tuesday after pleading guilty to robbery charges.
Police say Michaelis and an accomplice went into a Springfield store Aug. 22 and demanded money from the register, telling the worker “we will stab you to death.”
Michaelis went to a bank in Chicopee two days later and gave the teller a note demanding money.
Police posted surveillance photos of both robberies on social media, and multiple relatives of Michaelis called to identify the man.
Information from: The Springfield (Mass.) Republican, http://www.masslive.com/news/