MIAMI (AP) — Authorities say a Florida man was fatally shot while trying to rob three people.

The Miami Herald reports that the shooting occurred Saturday night.

Miami police say 24-year-old Francisco Martinez Jr. managed to drive about two blocks away from the scene of the confrontation before losing control and ending up in a yard.

Miami Fire Rescue took Martinez to a nearby trauma center, where he was eventually pronounced dead.

The person who shot Martinez wasn’t immediately identified.

