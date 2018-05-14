MIAMI (AP) — Authorities say a Florida man was fatally shot while trying to rob three people.
The Miami Herald reports that the shooting occurred Saturday night.
Miami police say 24-year-old Francisco Martinez Jr. managed to drive about two blocks away from the scene of the confrontation before losing control and ending up in a yard.
Miami Fire Rescue took Martinez to a nearby trauma center, where he was eventually pronounced dead.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- 'Buckle up': As Mueller probe enters second year, Trump and allies go on war footing
- A 14th human foot - this one in a hiking boot - washes ashore in Canada
- MH370 experts think they've finally solved the mystery of the doomed Malaysia Airlines flight
- What the royal bride-to-be means to black Londoners
- In Cuba, the great American tourism boom goes bust
The person who shot Martinez wasn’t immediately identified.
___
Information from: The Miami Herald, http://www.herald.com