LOS ANGELES (AP) — A robbery suspect was shot and killed by Los Angeles police after leading officers on a short pursuit.
The Los Angeles Police Department says undercover detectives were investigating a series of robberies Thursday afternoon when they spotted a suspect possibly connected to the crimes.
Police say the suspect led officers on a short pursuit, which ended in North Hollywood. They say at least one officer fired at the suspect, striking him.
The man, whose identity hasn’t been released, died at a local hospital. No officers were injured.
Police say they are continuing to investigate.