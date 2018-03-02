ELKO, Nev. (AP) — Police in Elko say they’re reviewing security camera footage to identify two people who disabled patrons and employees with a noxious substance like pepper spray and made off with money from storefront gambling parlor.
Elko police Lt. Mike Palhegyi tells the Elko Daily Free Press the suspects fled the Dotty’s Casino in the Smith’s shopping center off Mountain City Highway a little before 7 a.m. Friday.
He says firefighters were called to a car fire in a nearby residential area not long after the robbery.
Palhegyi says the robbers wore clothing to conceal their identity, and investigators think they set fire to their getaway vehicle and switched to another vehicle.
___
Information from: Elko Daily Free Press, http://www.elkodaily.com