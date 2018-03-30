CHICAGO (AP) — Crime data in Chicago show robberies are increasing in areas of the city that tend to attract more tourists and are considered to be trendy and affluent.

The Chicago Tribune reports that city crime numbers indicate that 86 robberies were reported in the downtown area during nearly the first three months of 2018. That’s the highest figure for that time period in at least 15 years. There were only 49 robberies reported during that time period last year.

Chicago police Superintendent Eddie Johnson says “dedicated teams” of officers are responding to the robbery spike.

But despite the spike in robberies in downtown, theft declined across the city overall by 14 percent.

The figures also show that homicides have dropped by 17 percent and shooting victims have decreased by nearly 30 percent since last year.

