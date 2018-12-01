IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (AP) — An eastern Idaho man who robbed two convenience stores with caution tape wrapped around his head to hide his identity and threatened clerks with a yellow pry bar has been sentenced to 12 years in prison.
The Post Register reports that 32-year-old Jere Arthur Alford received the sentence Thursday in 7th District Court and must serve three years before he’s eligible for parole.
Alford previously pleaded guilty to robbery and driving under the influence.
Defense Attorney Allen Browning says a mix of alcohol and medication Alford had recently started taking led to the robberies that Alford’s family says is behavior out of character.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Former President George H.W. Bush dies at age 94 VIEW
- Yukon trapper shoots attacking grizzly — then finds his family already mauled to death
- Back-to-back earthquakes shatter roads and windows in Alaska WATCH
- Couple was refused a D.C. marriage license when the clerk asked for a 'New Mexico passport'
- Southwest apologizes after gate agent reportedly mocked 5-year-old named Abcde
Bonneville County Deputy Prosecutor Alayne Bean says the death of a family member might have influenced Alford’s behavior, but he still threatened two people with a weapon.
___
Information from: Post Register, http://www.postregister.com