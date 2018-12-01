IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (AP) — An eastern Idaho man who robbed two convenience stores with caution tape wrapped around his head to hide his identity and threatened clerks with a yellow pry bar has been sentenced to 12 years in prison.

The Post Register reports that 32-year-old Jere Arthur Alford received the sentence Thursday in 7th District Court and must serve three years before he’s eligible for parole.

Alford previously pleaded guilty to robbery and driving under the influence.

Defense Attorney Allen Browning says a mix of alcohol and medication Alford had recently started taking led to the robberies that Alford’s family says is behavior out of character.

Bonneville County Deputy Prosecutor Alayne Bean says the death of a family member might have influenced Alford’s behavior, but he still threatened two people with a weapon.

___

Information from: Post Register, http://www.postregister.com