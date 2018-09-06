Nation & WorldNation & World Politics Rob Arlett, former Trump state campaign chair, wins Republican primary for U.S. Senate in Delaware Originally published September 6, 2018 at 6:04 pm Share story By The Associated Press The Associated Press DOVER, Del. (AP) — Rob Arlett, former Trump state campaign chair, wins Republican primary for U.S. Senate in Delaware. The Associated Press Next StoryBusinessman Scott Walker wins Delaware GOP primary for U.S. House after failed Democratic bid two years ago Previous StoryIncumbent Carper wins Democratic Senate primary in Delaware over newcomer Kerri Evelyn Harris in bid for fourth term