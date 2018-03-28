ROANOKE, Va. (AP) — A Virginia city is creating a new job aimed at keeping its schools safe.

The Roanoke Times reports that the city has hired former Police Chief Chris Perkins to be chief of security for public schools.

The new position pays $125,000 a year. Perkins retired in 2016 after 24 years with the Roanoke Police.

Schools spokesman Justin McLeod said the new position was discussed prior to the deadly school shooting in Florida in February that killed 17 people.

Superintendent Rita Bishop said last month she’d like to hire four more sheriff’s deputies to protect elementary schools.

