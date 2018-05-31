ROANOKE, Va. (AP) — A gasoline pipeline that serves the Roanoke region is scheduled to cease service at the end of September, which is expected to result in higher area gas prices.
A spokesman for Colonial Pipeline Co. tells The Roanoke Times Sept. 30 will be the last day of operation for the underground pipe that served a Bedford County fuel storage complex.
The company has said the pipeline needed extensive repairs it wasn’t willing to pay for.
The Virginia Petroleum Convenience and Grocery Association had urged Colonial to keep the line operating. Without it, some gas will have to be trucked in.
Michael O’Connor is the trade group’s president and CEO. He says the closure will add between 4 cents and 6 cents to the pump price of a gallon of gas.
___
Information from: The Roanoke Times, http://www.roanoke.com