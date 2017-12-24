KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — A roadside bomb killed seven civilians on Sunday in Afghanistan’s southern Helmand province, officials said.

Haji Salam Khan, a provincial council member, said the blast killed seven civilians and wounded three others. Omar Zwak, spokesman for the provincial governor, confirmed the attack but did not provide a toll.

No one immediately claimed responsibility.

The Taliban have a strong and growing presence in the area.

Elsewhere in Afghanistan, a mortar struck a market in the eastern Logar province, killing three civilians during a battle between Afghan security forces and the Taliban, said Salim Saleh, spokesman for the provincial governor. He said seven other people were wounded.

He said an investigation is underway to determine whether the mortar round was fired by security forces or insurgents.