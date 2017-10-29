EL-ARISH, Egypt (AP) — Security and hospital officials say an attack targeting a police vehicle by suspected militants in the turbulent northern part of Egypt’s Sinai Peninsula has killed two conscripts.
They say the militants disabled the truck with a roadside bomb detonated remotely then opened fire.
A total of 10 conscripts were wounded in the attack on the outskirts of el-Arish, Sinai’s largest city on the Mediterranean coast.
The officials spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to brief the media.
Most Read Stories
- Seattle ranked nation's No. 2 coolest city — just behind this West Coast rival
- 'Inmates running the prison' on NFL protests? Players — including Seahawks — take shots at Texans owner's comment
- TICKET ALERT: Here's how to buy tickets for 'Hamilton' at Paramount Theatre
- Sports on TV & radio: Local listings for Seattle games and events
- UW freshman tight end Hunter Bryant exits UCLA game with leg injury
Security forces have been battling militants in northern Sinai for years in an insurgency that gathered steam after the 2013 ouster by the military of an Islamist president whose one-year rule proved divisive.
Egypt is also facing a growing number of attacks by militants in its western desert.