MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A new state report shows that Wisconsin has converted local roads near the future Foxconn site into state highways so it can access funding for state road improvements.
The Wisconsin State Journal reports that a memo from the Legislative Fiscal Bureau shows the move could siphon $134 million from other highway projects statewide.
Gov. Scott Walker says savings from other road projects will help cover the costs. It’s not clear which projects would be affected if money goes toward improving the Racine County roadways.
Foxconn’s $10 billion, 13,000-employee complex will be built in Mount Pleasant. The Taiwan-based company plans to manufacture advanced liquid crystal display panels for commercial and consumer uses, including televisions.
___
Information from: Wisconsin State Journal, http://www.madison.com/wsj