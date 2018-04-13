KIMBALL, Neb. (AP) — The Nebraska State Patrol has announced a number of road closures in western Nebraska as a late-season blizzard sweeps the region.

The patrol says an 88-mile stretch of Interstate 80 — a major cross-country thoroughfare — has been closed from Kimball east to Big Springs. A parallel section of U.S. Highway 30 has also been closed between Kimball and Big Springs.

The patrol says a nearly 50-mile stretch of U.S. Route 385 from Sidney north to Bridgeport has been closed.

Several other roads around Scottsbluff, near the Wyoming border, have also been closed because of snow and slush cover.