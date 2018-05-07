JERUSALEM (AP) — Jerusalem’s city hall says it has put up road signs pointing to the new U.S. Embassy, which is set to move to the contested city next week.
Mayor Nir Barkat placed the first signs on Monday in the southern Jerusalem neighborhood where the embassy is to be located. According to a picture sent by Barkat’s office, the white signs read “U.S. Embassy” in English, Hebrew and Arabic.
The new U.S. Embassy in Jerusalem is to be opened on May 14 with a huge American delegation expected to attend, perhaps including President Donald Trump.
The embassy move comes after Trump recognized Jerusalem as Israel’s capital last year, heightening Israeli-Palestinian tensions.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Gina Haspel, nominee to head CIA, sought to withdraw over questions about her role in terror interrogations
- John McCain shares memories with friends; White House told current plan for funeral excludes Trump
- Officials: 26 homes, 4 other buildings destroyed by volcano VIEW
- At Nike, revolt led by women leads to exodus of male executives
- As the 'king of debt,' Trump borrowed to build his empire. Then he began spending hundreds of millions in cash.
Israel claims the entire city as its eternal capital. The Palestinians seek the eastern sector as capital of their hoped-for state.